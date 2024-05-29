Investigation launched after man found with serious head injuries in Sunderland

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found with serious head injuries in Sunderland.

Officers were called to Villiers Street, Hendon in the early hours of Tuesday 28 May following reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, they found a seriously injured man, who was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Forensics officers were also at the scene. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

There has since been a police presence in the area and officers remain at the scene conducting inquires. Forensics officers also attended.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 1.30am yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a disturbance on Villiers Street, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man in the rear lane who suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“A full investigation is ongoing into the nature of the incident.:

Anyone with information can report this online or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240528-0054.

