A man has been taken to hospital after being pulled underneath his own car during an alleged robbery in Middlesbrough.

The 51 year-old suffered a suspected break to his leg in the incident outside a convenience store on Overdale Road in Park End.

It was reported that a group of males approached the man, who was sat inside a black Skoda and proceeded to grab cash from him.

The victim was dragged under his vehicle in the struggle, where it rolled back over his leg, before being taken to hospital for treatment.The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday 28 May on Overdale Road, Park End, Middlesbrough.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and remains on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested but later released with no further action.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Middlesbrough CID on 101, quoting incident number 099584.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

