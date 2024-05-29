Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man injured in Grangetown

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was injured in Middlesbrough.

Officers were called to Griffiths Road in Grangetown at around 9.50pm on Tuesday 28 May, following reports of a man being injured.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he remains, though his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. His injuries are believed to have been caused by a firearm.

Three men, aged 42, 44 and 52 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the wider public and will have a visible presence in the area while enquiries continue to provide reassurance to local residents.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Snaith, from Redcar & Cleveland CID, said: “This incident will have caused concern in the local community and we are providing highly visible patrols in the area to reassure local residents. These patrols will continue over the coming days.

“We don’t believe that there is any threat to the wider community and we’d like to ask people to contact police on 101 if they have any concerns or any information.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or is able to provide information information about the incident is asked to come forward.

