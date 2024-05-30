Appeal for wanted man absconded from prison

Police are calling for information about the whereabouts of a wanted man who has absconded from prison on Teesside.

Daniel Gee, aged 44, absconded from Kirklevington Prison on Monday 27 May.

He is described as a white male, large build, around 6ft tall and bald.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jumper, black Adidas bottoms with a white stripe down each leg and black trainers.

He was also carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

Gee is believed to have links to Whitby, Carlisle, St Helens and Merseyside.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel Gee or has information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 098852.

