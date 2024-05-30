A university building in Newcastle was stormed and traffic on the Tyne Bridge was blocked by protestors demonstrating against the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Newcastle University's Armstrong Building, located on Queen Victoria Road in the city centre, was occupied after a small group of the protestors, calling for freedom for the people of Palestine, entered the building and barricaded themselves inside.

The event was livestreamed on social media, by a group called The Newcastle Coalition Apartheid Off Campus - a group of students who have protested on site for several weeks as the overseas conflict intensifies.

The group has demanded the university cut ties with defence companies and Israeli universities, and for it to call for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza".

Protests escalated on Wednesday 29 May with a heavy police presence.

A large police presence was visible on Newcastle University campus. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Elsewhere, several protestors sat down across both lanes of the Tyne Bridge, blocking traffic shortly before 9:30pm.

Northumbria Police officers were on the scene to move protestors on.

In a statement issued on the evening of Wednesday 29 May, Northumbria Police said: “We are aware of a protest ongoing at Newcastle University and are liaising with all relevant parties.

“Our over-arching priority is to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, including the protesters, members of the public and our officers.

"Whilst we seek to uphold the right to peaceful protest we would encourage all involved to respect others and their surroundings. If any offences are committed or identified, then those responsible can expect to be dealt with.

“Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.”

A Newcastle University spokesperson said: “Approximately 20 protestors entered our Armstrong Building yesterday afternoon and barricaded themselves in.

"Our security team dealt with the situation on site with the assistance of Northumbria Police. The protesters left of their own accord at 9.30pm and the building was secured.

“While we have always respected students’ rights to peaceful protest, unauthorised occupation of university property is trespass.

We wish to be clear that this behaviour is unacceptable and any student identified as being involved, or intentionally disrupting the education of other students, will face disciplinary action in line with our code of conduct.

“Protests should be within the law - we do not tolerate and we condemn the use of violence, threatening or abusive words or behaviour that causes, or is likely to cause, distress.”

