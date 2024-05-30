Newcastle keeper Gillespie gets one year contract extension

Newcastle United goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has extended his time with the club.

The club has activated a one-year extension on the 32-year-old's contract running until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Gillespie, who is a boyhood fan of the Magpies, joined from Motherwell in 2020.

He has made three senior appearances in black and white and was on the bench for 13 competitive fixtures during the 2023/24 season.

He has provided competition for the Magpies' other goalkeeper options of Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius.

Gillespie said: "I'm delighted to be extending my contract into next season. This is the club I grew up supporting and it's a hugely exciting time to be a part of it.

"We have a brilliant group in the dressing room and at the training ground, and it's a great environment to work in. I'm already looking forward to pre-season and to getting back onto the grass."

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: "Mark's attitude to his work and his consistency are of the highest order.

"He continues to set an example in how he trains, plays and supports his teammates, and that's a hugely important component in any squad. I'm delighted to have him with us."

The club confirmed earlier this week that long-serving players Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett would be leaving the club once their contracts expire this summer.

Loris Karius, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick will also leave St James' Park as free agents.

