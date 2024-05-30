Old Great North Road in Northumberland closed after collision

The Old Great North Road in Northumberland has been closed after collision.

The police are now advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3:45am on Thursday 30 May, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the Old Great North Road close to Seaton Burn in Northumberland.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

