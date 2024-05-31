Football fans and concert goers are being urged to ditch their cars in favour of public transport ahead of a busy weekend of events on Tyneside.

With two international matches taking place at St James Park and Girls Aloud's reunion tour arriving in Newcastle over the coming days, spectators are being advised to use public transport where possible.

The Lionesses face France in a Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifier on Friday 31 May with an 8pm kick off.

The men’s England squad are then due to play to a sold out crowd at the same venue on Monday 3 June at 7.45pm.

The game is expected to play an important part of the Three Lion’s preparation for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

St James' Park will host the England mens and women's team for international fixtures. Credit: PA Images

The matches, combined with three nights of Girls Aloud concerts at the Utilita Arena, are expected to increase traffic on roads in Newcastle and Gateshead.

Public transport is strongly advised when travelling to and from Newcastle city centre and Gateshead town centre, regardless of whether travelling across the River Tyne itself.

St. James’ Park can be accessed using the Tyne & Wear Metro and local bus networks and is within walking distance of Newcastle Central Station.

England's mens squad are using this game to prepare for this summer’s tournament in Germany. Credit: PA Images

Road users have already been warned of delays caused by major restoration works ongoing to the Tyne Bridge, with four lanes reduced to two.

Overnight closures on the A1 southbound will be in place on Friday 31 May between junctions 68 (Lobley Hill) and 65 (Birtley).

Following the discovery of a four-foot-deep void and issues with mine workings in the area, the closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am the next day, with traffic diverted away from the A1 at junction 69.

Overnight work continues on the A1, following the discoery of a 4ft-deep void. Credit: National Highways

Signed diversions for the A1 southbound will be in place, with drivers advised to use the A184 eastbound towards the A194 (M).

Daytime lane closures are expected to continue between junctions 66 (Eighton Lodge) and 65 (Birtley), and the junction 65 southbound exit slip will remain closed until at least Friday 7 June.

Drivers are being advised to consider alternative routes such as the A19, Tyne Tunnel and Scotswood Bridge.

Further travel advice can be found on the Tyne Bridge website.

