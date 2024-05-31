The Lionesses are bracing themselves for the first of a Euro qualifier double-header against France.

England sit second behind their opponents in Group A, with four points from their opening two games.

They welcome France to St James' Park ahead of a return fixture in St-Etienne on Tuesday. It is the first time the Lionesses have played at the home of Newcastle United and a near-sell-out crowd is expected.

Sarina Wiegman will be without Lauren James, who has been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury and is also likely to miss Tuesday's match, with Tottenham midfield Jess Naz called up to replace the 22-year-old in the squad.

She said: “She already had some foot problems at her club, so she came in and we hoped that we could build to tomorrow, but just too early, so unfortunately she can’t stay with us.”

“Of course, it’s a disappointment. We did everything, she did everything, it’s just too early now and it’s not good enough. You have to be really top, top fit to get ready for tomorrow.

Lauren James will miss out on the two games through injury. Credit: PA Images

However, Leah Williamson will rejoin Millie Bright at the heart of England's defence for the first time since February 2023 after both were sidelined with knee injuries.

The partnership helped England to victory at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final but they have not played alongside each other since the 6-1 demolition of Belgium in February last year.

Williamson, who has recovered from anterior cruciate ligament damage suffered in April last year, said: “It’s the first time that, obviously, me and Millie have been back in the squad together for a long time, so it’s been nice in that regard.

“I think we’ve got a really strong unit – I mentioned coming back into the squad about how well they’ve performed and how they’ve raised the level, so it’s good to be back.

“It’s a competitive unit to try to get into. I’ll look forward to the challenge, I think, as everybody does.”

Kick-off at St James' Park is at 8pm with the match broadcast live on ITV4.

The FA has encouraged those attending the match to join tributes to 10-year-old Leah Harrison, an aspiring footballer from Darlington who died in a mudslide in North Yorkshire.

Supporters have been urged to celebrate her life in the tenth minute of the game.

