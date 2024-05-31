A stretch of the A1 in County Durham has been closed in both directions after a 'serious collision'

Durham Constabulary confirmed they are attending the incident between junction 62 at Carrville and 63 at Chester-le-Street. Two cars are involved.

It is expected that the road will remain closed until the afternoon.

Drivers are being encouraged to find alternative routes and avoid the area where possible.

The A1 is expected to be busy on the evening of Friday 31 May, with the Lionesses playing against France in a Euro 2025 qualifier at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Girls Aloud are also bringing their reunion tour to Tyneside, performing the first of three nights at the Utilita Arena.

Drivers have faced delays on a separate section of the A1 where a large void was discovered.

One lane remains closed between junction 66 (Eighton Lodge) and 65 (Birtley) while the investigation and repair work continues.

