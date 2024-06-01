Arson investigation launched after attack on police car in Stockton

An investigation is underway after a police car was set alight in Stockton.

Officers say the car, which was unoccupied at the time, had a brick smashed through the front window before it was then set partially ablaze.

The damage means the vehicle now cannot be used.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 29 May on Waterford Road.

The car was unoccupied at the time. Credit: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police say they are following up on multiple lines of enquiry to identify those involved.

They are asking any members of the public who might have information or CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Chief Inspector Dan Heron, from Stockton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is an incredibly serious crime, and we are progressing with our enquiries to identify and subsequently apprehend those that are responsible.

“The police car has been written off, and that means a much-needed resource that is used to respond to emergency 999 calls is now no longer available.

“As part of our enquiries, we will be conducting patrols in and around the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...