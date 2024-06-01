One-year-old baby suffers serious injuries in North Yorkshire crash

A baby has suffered serious injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire.

Police were called to the B6265 between Glasshouses and Risplith, close to the village of Fellbeck at around 3.20pm on Friday 31 May.

The collision involved a Peugeot Boxer campervan travelling towards Glasshouses and a Volkswagen T-Roc, travelling in the opposite direction.

Those travelling in the Volkswagen -three adults, a teenager and a one-year-old baby - sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious.

The baby, who suffered serious injuries, remains in hospital.

The driver of the campervan sustained minor injuries and was interviewed under caution. They remain under investigation.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened in the early hours of Saturday 1 June.

Police are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of either of the vehicles around the time of the collision is asked to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and pass information to TC Chris Storey in our Roads Policing Group.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...