Two killed in road collision on A1 in Northumberland

Two people have died after a collision on the A1 in Northumberland.

Officers were called to a stretch of the motorway north of Haggerston shortly after 3pm on Friday 31 May, following reports of a crash involving a Citroen C3 Picasso and a VW Transporter.

It is understood the Citroen, which had been travelling northbound, collided with the VW which was travelling southbound.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Citroen, a 68-year-old man, and a 26-year-old female passenger in the VW were killed in the collision.

Their next of kin have both been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.

A male and female, who were both travelling in the VW, were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation to understand the full circumstances around the crash.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident but has now re-opened.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anybody who was in the area and might have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact officers via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240531-0645.

