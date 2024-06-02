Alice the 'mystery goldfish' rescued from lawn finds viral fame

A junior doctor from Newcastle has found viral fame after discovering a goldfish lying on his grass.

Dr Ben Beska, 33, said he saw a group of magpies squawking in his garden on Saturday and went out to investigate when he spotted the fish lying in the grass.

He then placed it in a freezer drawer filled with water and rushed to buy a tank for the fish, which he has named 'Alice' after a text message he sent to a friend regarding the animal autocorrected from ‘it’s alive’ to ‘it’s alice’.

Dr Beska told the PA news agency: “It’s pretty mad really, finding a fish on the lawn. I have no idea how it got in the garden.”

“The thing that alerted me to something being outside was the magpies squawking in the garden, so I looked out the window and thought ‘why are they doing that?’

“Then I saw this thing on the floor and I was like, ‘what the hell?’

“I went out and I was like, as if it’s an actual fish, so took a photo to send to my fiancé to say ‘how the hell is there a fish on the floor’, and then it moved – I couldn’t just leave it.”

Dr Beka's initial post about the goldfish attracted over 16 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

Dr Beska said he picked up the “flapping” fish and found an old freezer drawer which he filled with water.

Speaking of the moment he placed the fish back into water, he said: “It started to swim around so it was alive."

“I locked my cats out of the kitchen, obviously, I didn’t want them to eat it, that would have been a terrible end to the story.”

He then went to a nearby shop and purchased a tank and some chemicals, saying: “I didn’t have enough time to research and Google things, because there’s a fish in the garden.

“I put it in the tank and it’s doing much better than it was on the lawn. I think it was seconds from death, so it’s a lucky fish.”

The mystery of the goldfish has gone viral on X, with the original photo gaining over 150,000 likes with more than 4,000 comments.

He said: “It’s very odd, I mainly use (X) for medical stuff, so this is very, very different.

“It’s been quite funny, some of the comments are quite funny and about 1,000 people said they thought a bird dropped it.”

