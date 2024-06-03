Michael Carrick signs three-year deal as Middlesbrough head coach

Michael Carrick has signed a new three-year contract as head coach of Middlesbrough.

The 42-year-old former England and Manchester United midfielder took charge of Boro in October 2022 and led the Teesside club to eighth place in last season’s Sky Bet Championship table.

He also led Middlesbrough to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

“I think having that attachment, that trust and that belief within the club is really important,” Carrick told his club’s official website.

“We’ve certainly got that – that’s what still gives me the great feeling that I had when I first walked through the door.

“It feels like a big step as a headline, as a statement, but really it doesn’t change anything I do or how I approach it, it just carries on what we’re trying to achieve.”

