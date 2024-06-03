Police have cordoned off an entrance to a major hospital after a man climbed on to an internal roof and refused to come down.

Windows were smashed at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle city centre and officers were called to the scene at about 7:40am on Monday.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at the scene to engage with the man and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“A cordon is in place and members of the public are advised to seek an alternative route into the hospital where possible.”

Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said patient services had not been affected.

A trust spokesperson said: “A cordon is in place and we are advising staff and members of the public to use alternative routes into the hospital, including the New Victoria Wing entrance near to children’s outpatients and the Leazes Wing entrance.”

In a separate incident, another cordon is in place outside the hospital in Barrack Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the force had received a report of concern for an injured man at the RVI hospital just before 3:20am.

They added: "“Emergency services attended the scene where the man had sustained a serious head injury consistent with having been assaulted.

“The man – in his 30s – currently remains in hospital for treatment.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report, and locate those involved.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed the assault occurred on Barrack Road and a cordon is currently in place."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or visit the 'Report' page of the Northumbria Police website.

