A bridge on Teesside will be closed for nearly two months this summer in order for major maintenance work to be carried out.

Newport Bridge which links Middlesbrough with Stockton over the River Tees will shut on 8 July for 7 weeks.

It is so the the bridge joints and bearings can be replaced, new drainage channels put in and waterproofing and carriageway resurfacing.

During the closure, the A1032 from Newport roundabout to Portrack interchange will be shut to traffic.

Pedestrian access will continue across the bridge.

The £1.5 million project is joint between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council.

Signed traffic diversions will be in place during the works, with access for businesses only.

Reuben Kench, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council's Director of Community Services, Environment and Culture, said: "Newport Bridge is an iconic structure and is now 90 years old, so it's little surprise that these maintenance works are required.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience the closure will cause for residents in our Borough and in Middlesbrough."

The councils say people should follow their social media for updates on the works.

