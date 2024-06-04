A shop which was reportedly selling illegal vapes and tobacco to underage children has been ordered to shut for three months.

Durham County Council applied to close Rohan Mini Market, in Consett, following two separate visits to the premises which led to the discovery of more than £3,500 worth of illegal products.

The council said items included vapes with capacities of five or six times the legal limit.

Gary Carr, the council’s strategic regulation manager, said: “We were naturally concerned when we were told this shop was selling illegal vapes and tobacco to underage children.

“Our officers took swift action which unearthed more than £3,500 of illegal products, including vapes which had capacities five or six times the legal limit, with these items recovered in separate visits on the same day.

“Illegal tobacco and vapes can be damaging in many ways. As well as the serious healthrisk they post a risk to people, they can, as was feared in this case, make it easier for young people to purchase illicit products.

“While the majority of traders in County Durham operate within the law, we hope thisclosure order will act as a reminder to those that don’t that they will face theconsequences if they act in a way that harms our communities.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard test purchases took place on 16 April, 3 May and 8 May.

On each occasion suspected counterfeit cigarettes were sold.

A further test purchase on 23 April related to an electronic cigarette containing a volume of nicotine liquid above the legal limit of 2ml.

As a result of the test purchases, an inspection of the premises took place on 8 May.

According to the council, the following items were seized:

- 50 packets of Richmond and Lambert & Butler cigarettes and five pouches ofAmber Leaf hand rolling tobacco. All contravened the requirements for standardisedpackaging and health warnings and were believed to be counterfeit, whichcontravenes the Trade Marks Act 1994.

- 28 packets of Esse Change cigarettes. Duty had not been paid on these and theywere not meant for sale in the United Kingdom. They also did not comply with theregulations on standardised packaging and health warnings.

- 172 electronic cigarettes. All had a vessel capacity of either 10ml or 12 ml - five orsix times the prescribed 2ml limit, contravening the Tobacco and Related ProductsRegulations 2016.

The retail value of the products seized was £2,205.

Some of the items seized by officers from Durham County Council. Credit: Durham County Council

During a further inspection on the same day, officers seized:

- 30 packets of Richmond and Lambert & Butler cigarettes and 10 pouches ofAmber Leaf hand rolling tobacco. All contravened the requirements for standardisedpackaging and health warnings and were believed to be counterfeit, whichcontravenes the Trade Marks Act 1994.

- 10 packets of Esse Change cigarettes. Duty had not been paid on these and theywere not meant for sale in the United Kingdom. They also did not comply with theregulations on standardised packaging and health warnings.

-108 electronic cigarettes. All had a vessel capacity of either 10ml or 12 ml - five orsix times the prescribed 2ml limit, contravening the Tobacco and Related ProductsRegulations 2016.

The retail value of the items seized was £1,365, taking the total worth of confiscations fromthe premises that day to £3,570.

Magistrates also heard the business owner, who was not in court, had told the council byemail that he had been out of the country during the April and May visits. He said he didnot know the man who told officers he was working in the shop and said he alwaysensured he operated legally.

As well as granting the closure order, magistrates ordered £1,709 be paid in costs toDurham County Council.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…