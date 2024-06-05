Police are no longer investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who was found with serious injuries at the side of a road.

Evan Hansen died in hospital after suffering injuries near the entrance to the Tyne Tunnel in South Tyneside last month.

It is thought the teenager had been walking along the side of the A19.

Northumbria Police was investigating the death and has now said officers do not believe there was any third-party involvement.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.10am on Wednesday, May 15, we received a report of concern for a male who was understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance to the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow.

“The male, later identified as Evan Hansen, had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died on Saturday, May 18.

"We have subsequently carried out a full and thorough investigation into Evan's death.

“Following our enquiries, we believe there to be no third-party involvement and a report is now being prepared for the coroner.”

