Detectives are investigating after a report a group of men threw an object at a woman on a train.

British Transport Police said the group of men were reportedly acting aggressively towards a group of women on board a TransPennine Express train travelling from York to Darlington on 4 May.

An item was thrown, which hit one of the women in the head, a BTP spokesperson said.

The men then left the train at Darlington.

The incident happened at about 5:05pm.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 515 of 04/05/24.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

