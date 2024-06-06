A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the death of a man and his dog.

Craig Dixon and his pet Duchess were killed in Guisborough, on 2 December 2022.

A 40-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by careless driving.

He will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday 21 June.

Mr Dixon, who was a Middlesbrough supporter, was walking his dog in Westgate when he was hit by a car.

Several members of the public stopped to help Mr Dixon, 39, until paramedics arrived but he later died in hospital.

Duchess also died from her injuries.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…