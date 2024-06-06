Play Brightcove video

CCTV has been released of a wanted man who absconded from prison more than a week ago.

Daniel Gee absconded from Kirklevington Prison, on Teesside, last Monday 27 May.

He was last seen near James Cook train station just before 12pm on Tuesday 28 May.

It is believed he boarded a train to Middlesbrough.

He is described as a white male, large build, around 6ft tall and bald.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jumper, black Adidas bottoms with a white stripe down each leg and black trainers.

He was also carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

Gee is believed to have links to Whitby, Carlisle, St Helens and Merseyside.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel Gee or has information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.

