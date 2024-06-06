North East veterans pay D-Day respects in Normandy and Portsmouth

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Kris Jepson reports on the North East D-Day veterans who attended the 80th anniversary memorial ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Arromanches.

On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Private Ken Cooke, from York attended a moving ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial.

Mr Cooke, 98, who served in the 7th Battalion, The Green Howards and fought in battles across France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, met the King and Queen, during the ceremony, as well as other dignitaries.

At 7.26am this morning a piper played to mark 80 years since the first allied personnel landed on Gold Beach, in Arromanches.

Royal Marines wade through the water with poppy wreaths Credit: Pool pictures

Shortly after 47 Commando Royal Marines recreated the D-Day landings on the beaches in modern craft, carrying poppy wreaths as they waded through the coastal tide.

A 45-minute service with veterans, included the King, Queen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

King Charles paid his respects by laying the first wreath at the foot of a memorial wall with thousands of names etched into the white stone of the fallen.

Addressing the audience, he said: "How fortunate we were, and the entire free world, that a generation of men and women in the United Kingdom and other allied nations, did not flinch when the moment came to face that test."

Seaman Frank Cooper from Middlesbrough speaking on D-Day 80 Credit: ITV News

Across the Channel at Southsea in Portsmouth, 98-year-old Royal Navy seaman veteran, Frank Cooper, from Middlesbrough, remembered his D-Day.

He told ITV News: "I was on HMS Loch Fada in the group, making sure no subs got out from the shore to stop our troops."

When asked about the D-Day ceremony on England's south coast, he added: "I enjoyed it and I was grateful that there was somebody remembered us for what we did. A lot of people wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for us."

The veterans paid their respects with a moment of silence to remember the sacrifice their friends made 80 years ago and the Red Arrows performed a fly-past over the Ver Sur Mer ceremony and over Arromanches.

Veterans were silent as they pay respects to D-Day fallen

