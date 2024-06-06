More than 1,000 people lined the streets for a re-enactment of the events of D-Day on its 80th anniversary.

With gunfire on the beach and flares raining down in the June sunshine, it was a poignant moment of reflection for many of those who attended the event in Redcar, on Teesside.

Fishing boats and military vehicles helped to recreate the scene of the landings, eight decades on from the day thousands of Allied troops lost their lives in Normandy.

Eric Howden, chairman of the Redcar Royal British Legion, said: "How do we commemorate 80 years in Redcar?

"I thought we have the natural resources here on our doorstep. We have the sea, we have the beach and we've got the seafront. That's exactly what happened on Gold beach and Juno and the other beaches in Normandy.

"It's a tremendous feeling that we can do a little bit. It is a special day, not just for us here in Redcar but for the whole world."

Veterans from the Green Howards, one of the regiments to land on the beaches in Normandy on D-Day, marched along the beach before taking part in a service of remembrance at Redcar's Beacon.

Children from local schools were among those to pay their respects during the service.

More than 1,000 people turned out to pay their respects. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Veteran John Laidler, from the Green Howards, said: "We only have a little march. They spent all day firing, we had a few gunshots. It's very important that it's never forgotten in any way.

"I'm very proud to be part of it and to represent the Green Howards and the Royal Yorkshire regiment."

"It was absolutely fantastic," said one woman who attended. "I wanted to remember all the people who died."

Another man added: "It shocked me how many people are here, which is a good thing."

Summing up the thoughts of many, another added: "We must remember them, we must. That is our task. They gave their lives, the least we can do is remember."

