Police are appealing for the public's help to find a teenager who has gone missing.

Sunderland teenager Kate Wright, who is 14, was last seen in the Ettrick Grove area of the city at about 3pm on Tuesday.

Police and Kate’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have information on Kate’s whereabouts to contact them.

Kate is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair, usually worn with a black bow.

She is believed to be wearing a brown baggy sweatshirt with white writing on the sleeves, baggy jeans and white trainers.

Kate may also have a blue drawstring sports bag with her.

Anyone with information on where Kate might be should call Northumbria Police on 101, quoting log number NP-20240604-1168.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…