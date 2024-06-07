General Election 2024: All the candidates standing in the North East and North Yorkshire
A full list of candidates in the North East and North Yorkshire for the General Election 2024.
North Northumberland
HALES Katherine Ann, Reform UK
HILL Georgina Emma Rowley, Independent
JOYCE Michael Anthony, Independent
MARTIN Andrew Alexander, Social Democratic Party
ROSEN Jan, The Green Party
SMITH David, Labour Party
TREVELYAN Anne-Marie, The Conservative Party
YOUNES Natalie, Liberal Democrat
Hexham
CLOUSTON William Stuart James, Social Democratic Party
COTT Nick, Liberal Democrats
MORPHET Nick, The Green Party
MORRIS Joe, Labour Party
OPPERMAN Guy, The Conservative Party
WHALEY Chris, Independent
Blyth and Ashington
LAVERY Ian, Labour Party
LEVY Maureen, The Conservative Party
LEYLAND Steve, The Green Party
PEART Mark, Reform UK
PSALLIDAS Stephen Anthony, Liberal Democrats
Cramlington and Killingworth
CAMPION Thom, Liberal Democrats
FLETCHER Gordon, Reform UK
FOODY Emma, Labour and Co-operative Party
FURNESS Dawn, Independent
JONES Ian, The Green Party
LEE Scott, Independent
LEVY Ian, The Conservative Party
WILKINSON Mathew, Social Democratic Party
Tynemouth
APPLEBY John Christopher, Liberal Democrat
BARTOLI Lewis, The Conservative Party
CAMPBELL Alan, Labour Party
ELLIOTT Rosie, Reform UK
GREENER Christopher, Independent
OLIVER DOUGALL Kelly Jane, Party of Women
RAHMAN Mustaque, Independent
REILLY Chloe-Louise, Green Party
THEWLISS Adam, Heritage Party
Newcastle East and Wallsend
GHORI Muhammad Ali, Workers Party of Britain
GLINDON Mary Theresa ,Labour Party
HANLON Rosie, The Conservative Party
MALYN Robert Henry, Social Democratic Party
PANTON Liz, Party of Women
PHILLIPS Emma-Jane, Communist Party of Britain
RICHARDSON Janice, Reform UK
RIDYARD Mark William, Liberal Democrat
WILLIAMS Matt, Green Party
Newcastle North
EVISON Martin Paul, Social Democratic Party
KING Aidan, Liberal Democrat
LORRAINE Deborah Ann, Reform UK
MCKINNELL Catherine, Labour Party
PETERS Sarah, Green Party
RENNER-THOMPSON Guy, The Conservative Party
TEARE King, Independent
Newcastle Central and West
AVAEI Seyed Ali, Liberal Democrat
LASOK Frances, The Conservative Party
MUNCASTER Hektor Ashton, Reform UK
ONWURAH Chi, Labour Party
PEARSON John, Green Party
RAHMAN Habib, Independent Party
RIDLEY Yvonne Anne, Independent
South Shields
AIBI Jonathan, Liberal Democrat
FRANCIS David Roger, Green Party
HOLT Stephen William, Reform UK
KHAN Ahmed, Independent
LEWELL-BUCK Emma, Labour Party
ROBINSON Craig Ethan, The Conservative Party
Jarrow and Gateshead East
ALEXANDER Lynda, Reform UK
CONWAY Mark Anthony, Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF
COOK Nic, Green Party
GEBHARD Jack Alexander ,The Conservative Party
OSBORNE Kate, Labour Party
RICKELTON Jamie, Liberal Democrat
Gateshead Central and Whickham
BEADLE Ron, Liberal Democrats
CABRAL Rachel Mary, Green Party
FERGUSON Mark Andrew, Labour
HALL Norman, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
HESLOP Damian, Reform UK
OLIVER Martin Nicholas, The Conservative Party
STEELE Graham, Save Us Now
Blaydon and Consett
ANDERSON Vicky, Liberal Democrats
AYRE David James, Reform UK
SIMPSON Richard Edwin, The Green Party
STERLING Angela, The Conservative and Union Party
TOPPING Paul Mark, Social Democratic Party
TWIST Liz, Labour Party
Bishop Auckland
BURRISS Rhys, Reform UK
CROSS Helen Diana, Liberal Democrat
HANNAN Sarah Louise, The Green Party
MACBEAN Jane Emma, The Conservative Party
MAUGHAN Rachel Louise, Transform Party
RUSHWORTH Sam, Labour Party
North Durham
AKEHURST Luke, Labour Party
BRADBURN Chris, Workers Party
CARTER George William, Conservative Party
CHITTENDEN Tom, Social Democratic Party
HUSBAND Andrew John, Reform UK
LINDSAY David Alexander Stephen, Independent
MARTIN Craig, Liberal Democrats
MOON-SCHOTT Sunny Peter, The Green Party
City of Durham
BELCH Mark, Reform UK
ELMER Jonathan, The Green Party
FOY Mary Kelly, Labour Party
HOLMES Luke Allan, The Conservative Party
WELBOURNE Sarah Jane, Social Democratic Party
WILKES Mark Ashley, Liberal Democrat
Washington and Gateshead South
CHANTKOWSKI Michal, The Green Party
DONAGHY Paul, Reform UK
HODGSON Sharon, Labour Party
MCLAFFERTY Sharon Louise, Independent
MORRISSEY Ciaran Joseph, Liberal Democrat
PARSONS Shaun, The Conservative Party
Sunderland Central
ATKINSON Lewis Malcolm, Labour Party
EYNON Chris, Reform UK
FEATHERSTONE Rachel Sara, The Green Party
HODSON Niall Dane, Liberal Democrat
PEACOCK Greg, The Conservative Party
Houghton and Sunderland South
BRADLEY Richard Peter, The Green Party
BURNICLE Chris, The Conservative Party
EDGEWORTH Paul, Liberal Democrats
PHILLIPSON Bridget Maeve, Labour Party
WOODS-BRASS Sam, Reform UK
Easington
ASHFIELD Stephen James, The Green Party
CARTWRIGHT Mary, The North East Party
FERGUSON Tony, Liberal Democrat
HOWEY Joanne, The Conservative Party
MORRIS Grahame, Mark Labour Party
MURPHY Lynn, Reform Party
Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
AGAR Brian, Transform Party
CURRY Anne-Marie, Liberal Democrat
GRANT John William, Reform UK
HOWELL Paul, The Conservative Party
HUGHES Jack Paul, The Green Party
STRICKLAND Alan, Labour Party
SUHON Minhajul, Box Workers Party
Hartlepool
BRASH Jonathan James Frederick, Labour Party
DUDLEY Tommy, Workers Party of Britain
LEE Sam, Independent
MAUGHAN Peter James, Liberal Democrats
MORTIMER Jill, The Conservative Party
NAPPER Amanda Elizabeth, Reform UK
NEVILLE Vivienne Julia Mary, Heritage Party
SPYBY-STEANSON Jeremy, Green Party
Darlington
GIBSON Peter Alexander, The Conservative Party
MCEVOY Lola, Labour Party
SNEDKER Matthew Charles, Green Party
THORLEY Simon, Liberal Democrats
WALKER Michael Alan, Reform UK
Stockton North
BARTON Jo, Liberal Democrats
BRADFORD Samuel Ernest, Green Party
INNES Niall Bell, The Conservative Party
MCDERMOTTROE John Gerard, Reform UK
MCDONALD Chris, Labour Party
Stockton West
BODDY Nigel Frederick, Liberal Democrats
BRACK Monty, Independents for Direct Democracy
CHHABRA Vivek,
DANCEY Joe, Labour Party
MATTHEWS Steve, Reform UK
OMILANA Niko, Independent
TOMS Anna-Maria, Green Party
VICKERS Matt, The Conservative Party
ZAROOF Mohammed, Independent
Middlesbrough & Thornaby East
AMEEN Mehmoona, Workers Party of Britain
BAXTREM Mark Alan, Independent
FOTHERGILL Kiran, The Conservative Party
HARRIS Matthew Gareth, The Green Party
MCDONALD Andy, Labour Party
SEARGEANT Patrick John Miles, Reform UK
WAQAS Mo, Liberal Democrats
Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
CLARKE Simon Richard The Conservative Party
JOY Jemma Liberal Democrats
LIDDLE Rod Social Democratic Party
MCLAUGHLIN Rowan Green Party
MYER Luke Labour Party
Redcar
CONLIN Gary John Social Democratic Party
DAVIES John Henry Reform UK
HATTON Ruth Green Party
JONES Chris Liberal Democrats
TURLEY Anna Labour and Co-operative Party
YOUNG Jacob The Conservative Party
Scarborough and Whitby
BOWES David Reform UK
DERRICK Lee Francis Yorkshire Party
FOSTER Thomas Peter Social Democratic Party
HUDSPETH Annette The Green Party
HUME Alison Labour Party
JONES Asa Joe Benjamin Social Justice Party
LOCKWOOD Robert Graham Liberal Democrats
WEEDEN-SANZ Roberto The Conservative and Unionist Party
Richmond and Northallerton
BARNETT Jason Independent
BINFACE Count Binface Party
CALLAGHAN Daniel George Liberal Democrats
CAMPION Angie Independent
DICKENS Louise Anne Workers Party of Britain
FOSTER Kevin The Green Party
GOLDHAMMER Rio Yorkshire Party
OMILANA Niko
RICHMOND Brian Neil Independent
STANTON Sir Archibald, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
SUNAK Rishi The Conservative Party
TAYLOR Lee Martin Reform UK
WILSON Tom Labour Party
Thirsk and Malton
BANES Lisa Labour Party
BROWNLEE Luke Martin John Yorkshire Party
HOLLINRAKE Kevin Paul The Conservative Party
MASON Steve Liberal Democrats
MCLANE Richard Green Party
ROBINSON Mark Stephen Reform UK
Skipton and Ripon
BIRKS Malcolm Labour Party
BROWN Andy Green Party
GARVEY Simon Alexander Reform UK
KETT Ryan Yorkshire Party
MURDAY Andrew Liberal Democrats
PHOENIX GUY Heritage Party
SMITH Julian Richard The Conservative Party
TORDOFF Keith Graham Independent
Harrogate and Knaresborough
GORDON Tom Liberal Democrat
HASLAM Paul Independent
JONES Andrew Hanson The Conservative Party
METCALFE Stephen Douglas
OAKES Shan Green Party
SWALES Jonathan Mark Reform UK
WHITCROFT Conrad James Labour Party
Wetherby and Easingwold
HALL John Philip, Yorkshire Party
JORDAN Mike, Reform UK
MONAGHAN James John, Liberal Democrats
PICKLES Ben, Labour Party
SHELBROOKE Alec Edward, The Conservative Party
WARNEKEN Arnold Francis, The Green Party
Selby
BURNS, David John Reform UK
MATHER, Keir Alexander Labour Party
OLDERSHAW Angela The Green Party
RICHARDSON Charles The Conservative Party
VASSIE Christian Maurice Liberal Democrats
York Outer
BORROWS Darren Independent
CHARTERS Luke Labour Party
CRISPIN-BAILEY JReform UK
EADINGTON David Hames Yorkshire Party
HAYDEN Keith Andrew Independent
HOLLYER Andrew Graham Liberal Democrats
KEARNEY Michael Green Party
MAYNE Hal Aeneas Independent
STURDY Julian Charles The Conservative Party
York Central
BOND Cliff Reform UK
HUDSON Richard William The Conservative Party
JAMES Roger Independent
KENDALL Ruairi Independent
KRAMM Lars Green Party
LORD Alasdair Independent
MASKELL Rachael Labour and Co-operative Party
