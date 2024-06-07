A full list of candidates in the North East and North Yorkshire for the General Election 2024.

North Northumberland

HALES Katherine Ann, Reform UK

HILL Georgina Emma Rowley, Independent

JOYCE Michael Anthony, Independent

MARTIN Andrew Alexander, Social Democratic Party

ROSEN Jan, The Green Party

SMITH David, Labour Party

TREVELYAN Anne-Marie, The Conservative Party

YOUNES Natalie, Liberal Democrat

Hexham

CLOUSTON William Stuart James, Social Democratic Party

COTT Nick, Liberal Democrats

MORPHET Nick, The Green Party

MORRIS Joe, Labour Party

OPPERMAN Guy, The Conservative Party

WHALEY Chris, Independent

Blyth and Ashington

LAVERY Ian, Labour Party

LEVY Maureen, The Conservative Party

LEYLAND Steve, The Green Party

PEART Mark, Reform UK

PSALLIDAS Stephen Anthony, Liberal Democrats

Cramlington and Killingworth

CAMPION Thom, Liberal Democrats

FLETCHER Gordon, Reform UK

FOODY Emma, Labour and Co-operative Party

FURNESS Dawn, Independent

JONES Ian, The Green Party

LEE Scott, Independent

LEVY Ian, The Conservative Party

WILKINSON Mathew, Social Democratic Party

Tynemouth

APPLEBY John Christopher, Liberal Democrat

BARTOLI Lewis, The Conservative Party

CAMPBELL Alan, Labour Party

ELLIOTT Rosie, Reform UK

GREENER Christopher, Independent

OLIVER DOUGALL Kelly Jane, Party of Women

RAHMAN Mustaque, Independent

REILLY Chloe-Louise, Green Party

THEWLISS Adam, Heritage Party

Newcastle East and Wallsend

GHORI Muhammad Ali, Workers Party of Britain

GLINDON Mary Theresa ,Labour Party

HANLON Rosie, The Conservative Party

MALYN Robert Henry, Social Democratic Party

PANTON Liz, Party of Women

PHILLIPS Emma-Jane, Communist Party of Britain

RICHARDSON Janice, Reform UK

RIDYARD Mark William, Liberal Democrat

WILLIAMS Matt, Green Party

Newcastle North

EVISON Martin Paul, Social Democratic Party

KING Aidan, Liberal Democrat

LORRAINE Deborah Ann, Reform UK

MCKINNELL Catherine, Labour Party

PETERS Sarah, Green Party

RENNER-THOMPSON Guy, The Conservative Party

TEARE King, Independent

Newcastle Central and West

AVAEI Seyed Ali, Liberal Democrat

LASOK Frances, The Conservative Party

MUNCASTER Hektor Ashton, Reform UK

ONWURAH Chi, Labour Party

PEARSON John, Green Party

RAHMAN Habib, Independent Party

RIDLEY Yvonne Anne, Independent

South Shields

AIBI Jonathan, Liberal Democrat

FRANCIS David Roger, Green Party

HOLT Stephen William, Reform UK

KHAN Ahmed, Independent

LEWELL-BUCK Emma, Labour Party

ROBINSON Craig Ethan, The Conservative Party

Jarrow and Gateshead East

ALEXANDER Lynda, Reform UK

CONWAY Mark Anthony, Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF

COOK Nic, Green Party

GEBHARD Jack Alexander ,The Conservative Party

OSBORNE Kate, Labour Party

RICKELTON Jamie, Liberal Democrat

Gateshead Central and Whickham

BEADLE Ron, Liberal Democrats

CABRAL Rachel Mary, Green Party

FERGUSON Mark Andrew, Labour

HALL Norman, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

HESLOP Damian, Reform UK

OLIVER Martin Nicholas, The Conservative Party

STEELE Graham, Save Us Now

Blaydon and Consett

ANDERSON Vicky, Liberal Democrats

AYRE David James, Reform UK

SIMPSON Richard Edwin, The Green Party

STERLING Angela, The Conservative and Union Party

TOPPING Paul Mark, Social Democratic Party

TWIST Liz, Labour Party

Bishop Auckland

BURRISS Rhys, Reform UK

CROSS Helen Diana, Liberal Democrat

HANNAN Sarah Louise, The Green Party

MACBEAN Jane Emma, The Conservative Party

MAUGHAN Rachel Louise, Transform Party

RUSHWORTH Sam, Labour Party

North Durham

AKEHURST Luke, Labour Party

BRADBURN Chris, Workers Party

CARTER George William, Conservative Party

CHITTENDEN Tom, Social Democratic Party

HUSBAND Andrew John, Reform UK

LINDSAY David Alexander Stephen, Independent

MARTIN Craig, Liberal Democrats

MOON-SCHOTT Sunny Peter, The Green Party

City of Durham

BELCH Mark, Reform UK

ELMER Jonathan, The Green Party

FOY Mary Kelly, Labour Party

HOLMES Luke Allan, The Conservative Party

WELBOURNE Sarah Jane, Social Democratic Party

WILKES Mark Ashley, Liberal Democrat

Washington and Gateshead South

CHANTKOWSKI Michal, The Green Party

DONAGHY Paul, Reform UK

HODGSON Sharon, Labour Party

MCLAFFERTY Sharon Louise, Independent

MORRISSEY Ciaran Joseph, Liberal Democrat

PARSONS Shaun, The Conservative Party

Sunderland Central

ATKINSON Lewis Malcolm, Labour Party

EYNON Chris, Reform UK

FEATHERSTONE Rachel Sara, The Green Party

HODSON Niall Dane, Liberal Democrat

PEACOCK Greg, The Conservative Party

Houghton and Sunderland South

BRADLEY Richard Peter, The Green Party

BURNICLE Chris, The Conservative Party

EDGEWORTH Paul, Liberal Democrats

PHILLIPSON Bridget Maeve, Labour Party

WOODS-BRASS Sam, Reform UK

Easington

ASHFIELD Stephen James, The Green Party

CARTWRIGHT Mary, The North East Party

FERGUSON Tony, Liberal Democrat

HOWEY Joanne, The Conservative Party

MORRIS Grahame, Mark Labour Party

MURPHY Lynn, Reform Party

Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor

AGAR Brian, Transform Party

CURRY Anne-Marie, Liberal Democrat

GRANT John William, Reform UK

HOWELL Paul, The Conservative Party

HUGHES Jack Paul, The Green Party

STRICKLAND Alan, Labour Party

SUHON Minhajul, Box Workers Party

Hartlepool

BRASH Jonathan James Frederick, Labour Party

DUDLEY Tommy, Workers Party of Britain

LEE Sam, Independent

MAUGHAN Peter James, Liberal Democrats

MORTIMER Jill, The Conservative Party

NAPPER Amanda Elizabeth, Reform UK

NEVILLE Vivienne Julia Mary, Heritage Party

SPYBY-STEANSON Jeremy, Green Party

Darlington

GIBSON Peter Alexander, The Conservative Party

MCEVOY Lola, Labour Party

SNEDKER Matthew Charles, Green Party

THORLEY Simon, Liberal Democrats

WALKER Michael Alan, Reform UK

Stockton North

BARTON Jo, Liberal Democrats

BRADFORD Samuel Ernest, Green Party

INNES Niall Bell, The Conservative Party

MCDERMOTTROE John Gerard, Reform UK

MCDONALD Chris, Labour Party

Stockton West

BODDY Nigel Frederick, Liberal Democrats

BRACK Monty, Independents for Direct Democracy

CHHABRA Vivek,

DANCEY Joe, Labour Party

MATTHEWS Steve, Reform UK

OMILANA Niko, Independent

TOMS Anna-Maria, Green Party

VICKERS Matt, The Conservative Party

ZAROOF Mohammed, Independent

Middlesbrough & Thornaby East

AMEEN Mehmoona, Workers Party of Britain

BAXTREM Mark Alan, Independent

FOTHERGILL Kiran, The Conservative Party

HARRIS Matthew Gareth, The Green Party

MCDONALD Andy, Labour Party

SEARGEANT Patrick John Miles, Reform UK

WAQAS Mo, Liberal Democrats

Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

CLARKE Simon Richard The Conservative Party

JOY Jemma Liberal Democrats

LIDDLE Rod Social Democratic Party

MCLAUGHLIN Rowan Green Party

MYER Luke Labour Party

Redcar

CONLIN Gary John Social Democratic Party

DAVIES John Henry Reform UK

HATTON Ruth Green Party

JONES Chris Liberal Democrats

TURLEY Anna Labour and Co-operative Party

YOUNG Jacob The Conservative Party

Scarborough and Whitby

BOWES David Reform UK

DERRICK Lee Francis Yorkshire Party

FOSTER Thomas Peter Social Democratic Party

HUDSPETH Annette The Green Party

HUME Alison Labour Party

JONES Asa Joe Benjamin Social Justice Party

LOCKWOOD Robert Graham Liberal Democrats

WEEDEN-SANZ Roberto The Conservative and Unionist Party

Richmond and Northallerton

BARNETT Jason Independent

BINFACE Count Binface Party

CALLAGHAN Daniel George Liberal Democrats

CAMPION Angie Independent

DICKENS Louise Anne Workers Party of Britain

FOSTER Kevin The Green Party

GOLDHAMMER Rio Yorkshire Party

OMILANA Niko

RICHMOND Brian Neil Independent

STANTON Sir Archibald, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

SUNAK Rishi The Conservative Party

TAYLOR Lee Martin Reform UK

WILSON Tom Labour Party

Thirsk and Malton

BANES Lisa Labour Party

BROWNLEE Luke Martin John Yorkshire Party

HOLLINRAKE Kevin Paul The Conservative Party

MASON Steve Liberal Democrats

MCLANE Richard Green Party

ROBINSON Mark Stephen Reform UK

Skipton and Ripon

BIRKS Malcolm Labour Party

BROWN Andy Green Party

GARVEY Simon Alexander Reform UK

KETT Ryan Yorkshire Party

MURDAY Andrew Liberal Democrats

PHOENIX GUY Heritage Party

SMITH Julian Richard The Conservative Party

TORDOFF Keith Graham Independent

Harrogate and Knaresborough

GORDON Tom Liberal Democrat

HASLAM Paul Independent

JONES Andrew Hanson The Conservative Party

METCALFE Stephen Douglas

OAKES Shan Green Party

SWALES Jonathan Mark Reform UK

WHITCROFT Conrad James Labour Party

Wetherby and Easingwold

HALL John Philip, Yorkshire Party

JORDAN Mike, Reform UK

MONAGHAN James John, Liberal Democrats

PICKLES Ben, Labour Party

SHELBROOKE Alec Edward, The Conservative Party

WARNEKEN Arnold Francis, The Green Party

Selby

BURNS, David John Reform UK

MATHER, Keir Alexander Labour Party

OLDERSHAW Angela The Green Party

RICHARDSON Charles The Conservative Party

VASSIE Christian Maurice Liberal Democrats

York Outer

BORROWS Darren Independent

CHARTERS Luke Labour Party

CRISPIN-BAILEY JReform UK

EADINGTON David Hames Yorkshire Party

HAYDEN Keith Andrew Independent

HOLLYER Andrew Graham Liberal Democrats

KEARNEY Michael Green Party

MAYNE Hal Aeneas Independent

STURDY Julian Charles The Conservative Party

York Central

BOND Cliff Reform UK

HUDSON Richard William The Conservative Party

JAMES Roger Independent

KENDALL Ruairi Independent

KRAMM Lars Green Party

LORD Alasdair Independent

MASKELL Rachael Labour and Co-operative Party

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…