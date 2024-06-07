The mother of a 23-year-old father who was stabbed and killed has said he has had "justice" after a man pleaded guilty to his murder.

Newcastle man Bradley Tams was fatally injured by Gavin Train in Slatyford last December.

Police were called to Cartmel Green just before midnight on 6 December and found Mr Tams had suffered serious stab injuries. He died at the scene.

Bradley Tams, 23, was stabbed and killed last December. Credit: Family handout

An investigation revealed Mr Tams had travelled to the address by taxi and was followed by Train, who confronted him about a previous dispute.

A physical and verbal altercation ensued and Mr Tams fled the scene into a neighbouring block of flats after suffering a single stab wound to his side.

Train, 24, of Rothay Place, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to murder during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 7 June.

Lewis Allison, 24, of Roundhill Avenue, Blakelaw, and Gavin’s mother Andrea Train, 49, of Rothay Place, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at the same hearing.

Play Brightcove video

Gavin Train was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.

All three have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced next month.

Following the hearing, Julie Weatherson, Bradley Tams’ mother, said: “It’s the sixth month anniversary since the death of Bradley and today he’s got the justice he deserved”

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, from Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Bradley’s family and loved ones for the incredible strength they have shown over the last six months since his tragic passing.

“Bradley was a beloved son, brother and father, and there is absolutely no justification for the course of events which led to his death.

“Our thoughts very much continue to be with them all, and I am pleased we have been able to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.”

Lewis Allison, 24, and Andrea Train, 49 both pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Credit: Northumbria Police

Det Ch Insp Smith added: “This case serves as yet another reminder that violence destroys lives, and there is no place whatsoever for it in our communities.

“As a force, we remain steadfast in our resolve to reduce this type of offending through a range of tactics.

“The decision to carry a weapon that night is the reason Bradley is no longer with us, and we have a very simple message to those who carry knives and choose to involve themselves in violence.

“Please think again – not only for your sake but for your family and loved ones too.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…