Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following a crash in which a woman and baby died.

Eight-month-old Zackary Blades and 30-year-old Karlene Warner were in a Peugeot 308 travelling on the A1(M) in County Durham when they were involved in the fatal collision with an Audi Q5.

A man, in his 30’s was arrested at the scene of the collision, which happened on the southbound carriageway between Durham and Chester-le-Street at about 3:15am on 31 May.

He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the Audi earlier that night when it left Newcastle Airport.

Due to the A1 closure, a diversion was put in place which the vehicle followed.

The driver travelled from the A696 to the A1 roundabout and then onto the A167 through Newcastle onto the Tyne Bridge.

The vehicle was then seen on the A184 Gateshead, A195 and finally leading back onto the A1 before Washington services.

Anyone who saw the vehicle travelling on these roads is asked to get in touch with Durham Police's Serious Collision Investigation unit on 101, quoting incident number 41 of May 31.

Information and dashcam footage can also be sent in via email to sciu@durham.police.uk

The 38-year-old man is due to appear at Durham Crown Court on 1 July.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…