Teesside musician James Arthur is set to play a homecoming gig at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

The Redcar-born singer-songwriter is performing in Middlesbrough on Saturday 8 June following a tour in the US.

Also a Middlesbrough FC supporter, he said he felt like he had come full circle after getting to play at the stadium.

“The feeling is kind of indescribable – it’s the ultimate sense of achievement to play in my home stadium,” he said.

“I got the news last year all in one hit that I’d be playing Wembley Arena, the O2 and the Riverside.

“Those three things have been in my head since last year – they are three amazing venues, and the pinnacle is playing the Riverside Stadium.

“That’ll be the highlight of this year and probably many years to come. I don’t know if there will be many things in my life which I’ll achieve which will be more special than that.”

The 36-year-old used to play at venues including Uncle Albert's and the KU Bar, in Stockton.

Describing the scene as "vibrant", he added: “Middlesbrough, and Stockton in particular, had quite a few venues to play with great artists.

“National Artists came through – it felt like Middlesbrough was a bit of a hub for talent.

“The North East does have a lot of talent and that does come from there being a real working-class life experience and perspective – that makes for good art.

“People are in pain and Middlesbrough does have poverty and hardship. I definitely credit that for aspects of my artistry, writing and my work ethic.”

Four regional acts will compete on the eve of James’s Riverside performance to join him on stage and play the opening slot at his Riverside gig as part of a “Battle of the Bands” style competition.

“We’re going to be filming that and trying to give exposure to a lucky local act,” he added.

“I’ll keep shouting the word about the local area.”

Arthur moved out to Saltburn aged 19 and told how the tourist hotspot was a hidden gem with a buzz during his time there playing pubs and clubs.

“It’s a great spot and my family and I love it there – anyone around the country would have a good time there,” he added.

“Redcar is my hometown – we’re blessed with the seafront, coast, and seaside vibe.

“There are a lot of cool venues in Stockton and Middlesbrough – I think Stockton now is a place where, now they’ve got a great theatre, people want to come and play.”

And while he’s playing a lot of big open air shows this summer, Arthur believes his home stadium gig will be the peak.

He added: “This is going to be a momentous day out – we’ve got McFly opening up and hopefully the weather will be nice.

“It will be filmed, documented, and it’ll be an amazing night.

“I’m excited to see everybody there.”

