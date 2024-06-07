World boxing champion Savannah Marshall is testing her skills in a new arena - as a cage fighter.

The Undisputed World Super-Middleweight Boxing Champion is making her debut in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at the Professional Fighters League event in Newcastle on Saturday 8 June.

The Hartlepool fighter will face the Brazilian Mirela Vargas in the event at the Utilita Arena.

She said: "For the first time in a long, long time I'm a novice. I've had to go to beginners' classes.

"I've went from being elite, top of the tree, world-class, to literally learning the basics. This is something that I've missed - it's the unknown. I'm not going into the ring any more, it's a cage."

Savannah Marshall has been going back to basics as she learns her new sport. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Marshall hopes the move will enable her to take on boxing rival Claressa Shields, who has also tried her hand at cage fighting.

While Marshall beat Shields as an amateur, she went on to lose in the world title fight in London in 2022. A rematch is yet to happen.

Shields is expected to be at the Utilita Arena on Saturday to watch Marshall's MMA debut.

Marshall said: "This is the whole reason I got approached and they should would you consider fighting MMA and a potential fight with Claressa in the cage. I want that, I want that win back."

Dan Hardy, from PFL Europe, said : "That's part of the reason why Savannah has transitioned into mixed martial arts. She wants that fight back again against Claressa and the idea of getting a rematch in boxing for Savannah seems like a long way off.

"From talking to her it seems like it would be much easier to get Claressa into the smart cage and fight in the small gloves."

