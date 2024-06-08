First Northbound Tyne Tunnel closure underway for works lasting until March 2025

The Northbound Tyne Tunnel has closed for maintenance works that will run for a total of 35 weekends, lasting until March 2025.

The tunnel closed on Saturday, June 8th and will re-open at 6am on Monday (June 10th).

TT2 which operates the tunnels say the works will run for a total of 35 weekends to ensure the longevity of the tunnels for generations to come.

On the weekends when maintenance is being carried out on the Northbound tunnel, drivers will cross the river using the Southbound tunnel which will act as bi-directional with a single lane carrying traffic north and a single lane going south.

The Northbound tunnel was constructed in the 1960s and opened to the public in 1967.

The maintenance works in the Northbound tunnel have been phased as a series of weekend closures.

TT2 says this is intended to minimise disruption to the travelling public and businesses at a time when other similar scale works are being undertaken across the region.

The tunnels are to be handed back to the local authorities in 2037 and TT2 say the programme of works supports that project.

