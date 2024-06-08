Play Brightcove video

Jonny Blair reports on the efforts to tackle obesity in Newcastle

Councillors in Newcastle are considering introducing controversial rules which could effectively ban new takeaways in the city.

Under new proposals, the council would no longer grant planning permission to new takeaways in most of the city.

It says it wants to introduce the crackdown in response to high levels of obesity in the city.

The proposed rules, set to go before members of the cabinet on Monday 17 June, would mean no new takeaways:

- Within a 400m radius or 10 minute walk of schools, parks and community centres.

-In wards where more than 10% of Year 6 pupils are obese.

- In wards where the number of approved hot food takeaways would be equal to, or exceed, the UK national average per 1,000 population.

We asked people for their views on the proposals.

It means takeaways would not be granted in most of the city because the only wards where fewer than 10% of children are obese are Gosforth and South Jesmond.

Part of the city centre, around East Pilgrim Street would also be exempt.

Figures show 29.1% of children and two-thirds of adults in Newcastle are overweight or obese.

Alice Wiseman, director of public health for the city, said: “The environment we live in influences the food choices we make.

Food served in hot food takeaways are generally higher in fat, salt and sugar and consequently they can have a detrimental impact on residents’ health and the quality of the local environment.

“The council wants to support and encourage people to improve their health and wellbeing through healthy eating and active lifestyles.

“In order to do this, multiple interventions are required including targeting the relationship between the food environment and the weight of the population.

“Planning has an important role in shaping healthy communities, and this is just one example of how it can help in the fight against obesity.”

Takeaway owner Griseld Fero said: "of course when you have healthy stuff it's going to be good for the customer. A lot of people want healthy food. We have a lot of meat, salads, wraps, some Greek traditional food."

