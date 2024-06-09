A man has been left with a serious head injury after being assaulted in Hartlepool.

It happened at around 6.45pm on Saturday, June 8th.

Cleveland Police said in a statement that the man was assaulted on Hart Lane, near the junction with Serpentine Road.

The 39-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Police say they believe there were lots of vehicles around at the time and are appealing for anyone with any dashcam or video doorbell footage to get in touch.

