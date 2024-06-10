A football club on Teesside has faced a backlash over its decision to remove its entire female section - including from a leading England women's footballer.

A majority of members on the committee at Thornaby FC voted to remove the club's under 7s, under 8s, under 10s, under 11s, under 15s and women's sides in an emergency meeting over the weekend.

The club later explained that day-to-day running of the club “is in doubt”, blaming low staffing levels.

The decision has left more than 100 girls without a club.

Whitby-born Lioness Beth Mead has branded the decision 'disgusting' and has offered her support to the women and girls affected.

In a statement, following the meeting on Saturday 8 June, club chairman Garry Morris - who voted against the decision - said: "The decision to withdraw support for the women's teams is one that I do not agree with and, along with another member of the committee, voted against it at yesterday's meeting.

"I have made my feelings known to the board, have asked them to reconsider their decision and also to consider their positions on the board as patrons and trustees of the football club.

"We are empowered by the fans of the club to make the right decisions for the future of the club and all those who show their unwavering support for both the male and female teams of all age groups deserve better. I firmly believe the decision made yesterday does not do that and will be making this clear to the remaining members of the board."

