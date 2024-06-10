Man dies after fire in Darlington flat

A man has died after an early morning fire in a flat in Darlington.

Fire crews were called to Forcett Street in the town at 3.44am on Sunday 9 June where a fire had developed in flat.

Firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire, rescuing a man in his 60s.

They performed CPR on the man who was taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Smoke damage is visible at the property on Forcett Street. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said its thoughts are with the family and friends of the man.

In a statement, it said: "At tragic times like this, we are reminded of the dangers of fire and the reality that fire kills.

"As a Service we aim to protect and educate members of our communities about the dangers of fire and we therefore, once again, issue our plea to every household – whether they be in a house, a flat or a caravan – to make sure you are checking your smoke alarms weekly.

"If you don’t have smoke alarms – we can fit them for you as part of our free Home Fire Safety Visits.

"Nothing matters more to us than the safety of those who live in our communities, and we ask that you reach out to your neighbours and loved ones – particularly those who are older and living alone and offer to help them test their smoke alarms or help arrange a HFSV from their local fire crews.

"We all have a duty to look after one another so please do play your part in keeping communities safe."

