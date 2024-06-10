North East academic pays tribute to 'one-off' Dr Michael Mosley

A friend and colleague of the late Dr Michael Mosley has joined tributes to him, describing him as 'a real-one off'.

The body of the 67-year-old was found in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on the Greek island of Symi days after he went missing.

Dr Mosley was known for his appearances in shows such as the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor and for his involvement in the Fast 800 Diet - which was inspired by the work of Professor Roy Taylor, an academic at Newcastle University.

Professor Roy Taylor met Dr Mosley through his research into type 2 diabetes. It was to be the beginning of a long friendship and fruitful working relationship.

He said: "Michael was fascinated by this because he had developed type 2 diabetes, he had lost weight himself and found it had gone away, so hearing that there was an explanation, he came up here hot-foot.

"Michael is just a real one-off, a tremendous person. We hit it off straight away. He was endlessly charming, enthusiastic, enquiring and entertaining.

"He is going to be sadly missed, because there are few other people in this space of giving authoritative advice in a way that's accessible and understandable to everyone."

Dr Mosley's work is now part of a national programme which supports people with the illness.

"It's been a tremendous honour to know the man, to laugh with him and to have a good time with him and also to work with him in spreading the information, learning about taking this research forward and making it fully effective for not just for people in Britain but this has spread throughout the world", recalled Professor Taylor.

Professor Roy Taylor reminisced on memories with dear friend and colleague, Dr Michael Mosely

The Newcastle University academic recounted one particular time where Dr Mosley's personality shone through on a visit to Gateshead.

He said: "I've been lucky enough to appear on stage with him a couple of times. One of those times, at the Sage in Gateshead, he had actually broken his ankle. He had a big protective boot and was hobbling and I wondered how he was going to make his appearance.

"Michael true to form zoomed onto the stage, roared up to the microphone and said 'hello everybody!' He was on a simple scooter. His bad leg, he was kneeling on the scooter.

"Here's the man who could overcome disabilities, see the positive and get the most out of a situation. I think that for me encapsulates his spirit, and that's what will live on in his memory."

