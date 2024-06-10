The organisers of The Hoppings Funfair say they are preparing for another year, despite having to scale back the event because of the impact of recent poor weather.

Damage caused to the Town Moor in Newcastle by frequent rainfall over the last 12 months means some attractions will not be present but organisers say around 90% of rides will operate as usual.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events which organises The Hoppings, said: “Because of the damage done to the Town Moor through the terrible weather last year, we have had to rethink slightly for this year.

“We have done our best to ensure that the majority of rides and attractions will be in place as usual and we will still have absolutely tons on offer for everyone.

“We have had to make a very minor reduction in some areas because of the challenges caused by the rain last year and its knock-on on effect to the moor, but as far as we’re concerned it’s absolutely business as usual.”

The ten-day event will return to Newcastle's Town Moor. Credit: PA Images

The ten-day event, which remains the biggest travelling fair in Europe, will kick off on Friday 21 June when it is opened by the Lord Mayor of Newcastle.

This year's event will feature a 60m high big wheel – the biggest of its kind in Europe - while other attractions are also on offer.

