A teenager has died following a collision in the West End of Newcastle.

It happened in the early hours of Monday 10 June on Stamfordham Road in West Denton.

Emergency services were called to the scene where a 15-year-old boy had suffered fatal injuries.

A second boy, aged 16, is receiving hospital treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and is currently under arrest.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision and have arrested a further two people on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody.

Only one vehicle is believed to be involved.

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young person has sadly lost their life.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely difficult time, and they are currently being supported by our specially trained officers.

“A full investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are asking anyone with information that may assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northumbria Police via their website or to call 101 quoting reference number NP-20240610-0029

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...