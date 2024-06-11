Bridge linking England and Scotland closes for maintenance

A historic suspension bridge linking Scotland and England has closed for maintenance works.

The Union Chain Bridge spans the River Tweed, linking Horncliffe in Northumberland with Fishwick in Berwickshire.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic - including pedestrians and cyclists -until 26 July, though it is hoped that works will be concluded by then.

A full restoration of the 203-year-old bridge concluded in 2023, but contractors are carrying out finishing works which could not be completed at the time.

This includes work within the Scottish and English towers on the bridge and replacement work of some of the carriageway deck panels.

Remedial works will include the interiors of the English and Scottish towers on the bridge. Credit: ITV Border

Paul Jones, director of environment and transport at Northumberland County Council, said: “The restoration of the Union Chain Bridge was a hugely challenging engineering scheme combining the latest techniques along with centuries-old craftsmanship and materials.

"While it was important to get the main works completed and the bridge open, there were some non-critical elements which we need the contractor to complete, as well as some work to replace a number of the bridge deck panels under warranty.

“It’s great to see the bridge being so well used again, and we apologise for the inconvenience, but we want the work to be done while the weather is better and ahead of the main summer holiday season.”

A diversion will be in place throughout the closure period.

The bridge will be closed until 26 July - but it is hoped work will be completed before that point. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The restoration work on the bridge was funded through £4.5 million received from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in September 2019, following a bid put together by Scottish Borders Council and Northumberland County Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge.

Both councils committed match funding towards the scheme, with other funds raised through work by the Friends of Union Chain Bridge, following concerns raised about the long-term future of the structure.

