Britain's 'heaviest twins' still hold 1944 birth-weight record 80 years on

Siblings from County Durham are still believed to hold the record for Britain's heaviest twins 80 years on from their birth.

Maureen and Jack Batey were a whopping 10 pounds and 10-and-a-half pounds respectively when they were born in June 1944 - twice the average weight five pound weight for twins.

Turn the clock forward eight decades, and it is thought the heavyweight duo's title stands to this day as they celebrate their milestone age.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Jack said it was something they were proud of and were happy to share, adding: "it's our claim to fame...it's nice to get a little bit of recognition for our weight."

A newspaper clipping from 1944 records the births of the record-breaking duo. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The record-breaking pair were born 80 years ago at home in Stanley to mum Louisa and dad John, who already had two boys.

It turned out the twins' combined weight was the equivalent of a large watermelon, a car tyre or 10 bags of sugar.

The occasion was so notable it was recorded in brief in the local newspaper.

Praising his late mother, Jack said: "She worked so hard for us, bringing us up, because my dad was in bad health. She was always there and always had food on the table."

While there is no official recognition, research by ITV Tyne Tees has found no heavier twins ever born in Britain.

Reporter Katie Cole handed two ten-pound weights to Jack Batey to give him an idea of what his mother carried before he and his twin sister were born

Whatever the stats, Maureen and Jack said they were just pleased to have each other and their bond remains as strong today as it did 80 years ago.

The pair celebrated their birthday with family at a garden party at the weekend.

And despite the momentous occasion, there were no big gestures.

Maureen gave Jack the usual ten pound note in his card, while Jack this year bought his sister a bunch of flowers and ten scratch cards.

The festivities are not over yet for the duo who helped put Stanley in the history books.

