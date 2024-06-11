Two children had to be rescued off the coast of Scarborough after being cut off by the tide.

The RNLI were called to Black Rocks, south of Holbeck, where the two children had been cut off shortly after 5pm on Saturday 8 June.

The children had called the Humber Coastguard 999 while tucked under a cliff, after realising they had no suitable route to safety.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat was dispatched to the scene and, after assessing the casualties and confirming neither was injured, brought them back to shore and handed them over to HM Coastguard.

Speaking after the call out, Paul Huggins, ILB Helm, at Scarborough RNLI said: "Despite being shocked at being cut off by the incoming tide, the casualties did well to call 999, ask for the Coastguard and provide their location as soon as they knew they needed help.

"Our RNLI crews and lifeguards respond to hundreds of incidents each year with people cut off by the tide, especially because people out walking can find themselves cut off unexpectedly, just like the two casualties had today.

"Had they not called when they had and not known their location, the casualties may have found themselves in a much more dangerous situation."

The RNLI has issued the following advice for walking along the coastlines:

Always check tide times and be aware of incoming tide.

Ensure sure you have enough time to return safely.

Always carry a means of calling for help on your person.

Call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you are in danger or you see someone in danger.

Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

