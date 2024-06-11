H uman remains found on two beaches on Sunderland were those of a man who went missing earlier this year, police say.

Between 13 February and 8 April police received a number of reports from the public about suspected human remains being washed up on the beaches at Roker and Seaburn.

Investigations carried out on the remains followed and police have confirmed them to be Roy Johnson, who was reported missing on 20 January.

The 49-year-old was last seen by staff at South Tyneside District Hospital on that day, before he was spotted on CCTV in the Temple Park area of South Shields shortly before 11pm.

Roy Johnson, 49, was reported missing on 20 January. Credit: Northumbria Police

While the exact circumstances surrounding his death cannot be confirmed, officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

His family and friends have been informed and are being offered support.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is an incredibly sad update that we hoped we would never have to give.

“Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what’s happened, and as ever, I’d ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time of incomprehensible grief.

“From the moment Roy was reported missing, extensive searches were carried out by various teams of officers in the hope that we would locate him safe and well."

He continued: “I would like to thank everyone who supported the search for Roy, including those officers involved, our partners and crucially members of the public who came forward with information.

“I would also like to thank those who reported the discoveries on the beaches of Sunderland – your information has helped provide the answers that Roy’s family rightly deserve.”

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

