Newcastle United look set to make their first move of the summer transfer window as they close in on a deal for free agent Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the month, having made 25 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions last season.

He has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the Magpies, which will see him reunited with former head coach Eddie Howe.

Kelly, who is comfortable at left-back and central defence, is expected to undergo a medical at St James' Park in the coming days.

With no transfer fee involved, the deal appears to represent good business for Newcastle who are having to temper their approach to the transfer window amid concerns about the impact of Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Magpies are believed to be interested in goalkeeper James Trafford (left), but missed out on signing defender Tosin Adarabioyo (right). Credit: PA Images

The Magpies missed out on another free agent in the form of defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who opted to join Chelsea at the end of his contract with Fulham.

However, reports also suggest the club are working to add Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to their ranks.

As well as focussing on incomings on Tyneside, Newcastle are also fending off admirers of both star striker Alexander Isak and Brazilian playmaker Bruno Guimarães.

