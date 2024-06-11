The long-awaited Northumberland Line could be extended to more towns in the county, it has been claimed.

The multi-million pound project, which is due to open this summer, will run from Ashington to Newcastle - though the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council says it could reach Newbiggin, with other stations potentially being added along the line in the future.

Stops already outlined along the route include Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park.

However, Councillor Richard Wearmouth told the council that the line could go further due to funding the council will receive from a £10 billion investment in a new AI data centre in Cambois.

He said: “The brilliant deal we have with Blackstone secured up to £10 billion inwards investment at Cambois, but we also managed to secure an agreement of up to £110 million that will be paid to the council as the project progresses.

“That will start with £30 million made next year. We’re going to tie it very closely to our key priority of driving growth and delivering jobs for our communities – that is what this money is intended for and it is ringfenced for that purpose.

“There are opportunities to link with our own strategic investments. That might be extending the Northumberland Line.

“I’m very much expecting that we will see feasibility work start up on that in due course, for example extending the line to somewhere like Newbiggin and delivering additional stations along the route.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for South East Northumberland and the county more widely as well, because we can use the funds elsewhere.”

The expansion could be funded in part through funds generated in the deal with Blackstone to build an AI data centre in Cambois Credit: QTS/Northumberland County Council

A fund secured as part of the Blackstone deal, known as the growth and investment endowment fund (GIEF) will be paid out in stages, and will be tied to specific milestones of the data centre campus.

They include the securing of planning permission, power to the site, a lease agreement and the site being successfully developed.

An indicative timeline included in the report outlined that an initial £30 million would be paid out in 2025-26, followed by £29 million in 2026-27, £29 million in 2028-29 and £22 million in 2030-31.

Cllr Wearmouth also said other companies are interested in investing in the county but could not give further details, due to confidentiality restrictions.

He added: “Part of this will be around land assembly to make sure we have enough employment sites. We’re already seeing a number of companies who want to come and site here in Northumberland, with potential to create many hundreds if not thousands of jobs.

“This will help us pave the way for that work. Obviously we can’t say a huge amount about it while those discussions remain confidential, but nonetheless we’re making very good progress indeed.”

