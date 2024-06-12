The former chief executive of a North East football club has defended the reasons behind a decision to scrap female sides which Lioness Beth Mead branded 'disgusting'.

Trevor Wing stepped down this week at Thornaby Football Club following a vote by a majority of committee members to continue with the girls' and women's teams.

The decision to remove the club's under 7s, under 8s, under 10s, under 11s, under 15s and women's sides - made at an emergency meeting over the weekend - prompted a backlash.

In a statement given to ITV Tyne Tees, Mr Wing said: "The decision to discontinue the women's first teams and junior teams has been portrayed as a sweeping and callous move, but the reality is more complex.

"Financial constraints have placed significant pressure on our club.

"After extensive discussions and deliberation with all stakeholders, it became evident that maintaining both the men's and women's first teams was financially unsustainable.

"Given the men's team has been an established part of Thornaby FC since 2000, the difficult decision was made to prioritise its continuity."

Former Thornaby Football Club chief executive Trevor Wing's statement in full. Credit: Trevor Wing

Mr Wing was one of the six members of the club's committee who voted in favour of the decision and have since stepped down from their positions, leaving just two committee members remaining.

The move has left more than 100 girls without a club.

After hearing the initial news, Whitby-born Lioness Beth Mead branded the decision 'disgusting' and offered her support to the women and girls affected.

The Football Association also spoke out on Monday, stating it was “very disappointed”.

Meanwhile, the team's manager Abbey Lyle told ITV Tyne Tees earlier this week that she had been left in "shock" and vowed to get those left without a side to "get these girls into a new club".

