Play Brightcove video

Jonny Blair joined Ian Mawson for the final mile of a journey which has seen him walk the equivalent of the equator - mostly around Middlesbrough

What started as one small step for a man in Middlesbrough turned into an epic challenge which ended with him walking the distance of the earth's circumference.

The 75-year-old's decade-long journey saw him track the equivalent of the equator around his hometown, with some miles covered off while holidaying abroad.

On Wednesday 12 June, Mr Mawson paced the final stretch of the 24,000-mile mission in Middlesbrough's Albert Park.

Surrounded by his family for the last leg, he told ITV Tyne Tees he felt "a bit of relief" to have completed the walk in aid of charity.

He said: "It was a great feeling to see everyone here and to have my five great grandchildren with me. That was a delight. It was a brilliant feeling."

Keen walker Ian Mawson was joined by family for the last leg of his epic world journey. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A keen walker, Mr Mawson averaged 23,000 steps a day and started monitoring his achievements nine years ago.

And was doing so many he turned it into this challenge in

By 2021 he was doing so many steps he decided to turn his daily exercise into a 24,901 challenge in a bid to raise money for unprivileged children and to inspire others to keep fit.

Mr Mawson was joined by friends and family for the last few thousand memorable steps."It's an emotional moment with the family," he said. "Normally I walk without the family so [it's] very emotional. It's wonderful having the family around."

Dozens of people including friends, family and local schoolchildren celebrated Ian Mawson crossing the finish line. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He was cheered on by friends and family, as well as children from Linthorpe Primary School, as he crossed the finish line.

Amber Baxter, Mr Mawson's granddaughter, said: " I'm really proud of how he's done. He's always supported all of us and we've had the chance to give back to him."I don't even know what to say. He's walked around the world and I'm his grandaughter. It feels crazy."Now the mission is complete, Mr Mawson intends to keep walking but is planning to cover slightly fewer steps each day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...