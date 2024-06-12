Paralympic champion Stephen Miller has announced he will retire from Para athletics at the end of the 2024 season.

One of ParalympicGB’s most decorated Para athletes, the sportsman's career spans four decades during which he has competed in six games - winning three gold medals.

Miller, from Cramlington, in Northumberland, paid tribute to the support of his parents, brother and wife as he revealed the news on Wednesday 12 June.

“After an incredible journey in Para athletics, I have decided to retire at the end of this season," he said.

"It has been an honour to represent my country and compete at the highest level."

Miller first represented Great Britain at the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics, becoming one of Britain’s youngest track and field gold medallists at the age of 16.

Since then, he has competed in every major Para athletics championship up until the 2021 European Para Athletics Championships in Poland, earning 34 major international medals.

A triple World Champion and four-time European Champion, Miller is hailed a role model for athletics around the world.

In addition to his sporting achievements, the Para athlete is the founder of SMILE Through Sport, an organisation dedicated to ensuring that disabled people get the opportunity to take part in sports, promoting inclusivity and engagement.

He is also a renowned keynote speaker and team-building coach, helping corporate teams and individuals achieve their highest potential.

“I am grateful for all the support I have received throughout my career and look forward to continuing to inspire and motivate through the work of SMILE Through Sport and my business brand Positiv," he added.

Miller's final competition will be at the CP Sport National Championships in Coventry on the 8 September, marking the end of a remarkable career.

Stephen Miller competing in the Men's Club Throw F32 Final at the Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Credit: PA

Fittingly, CP Sport helped to kick-start his career 30 years ago. The date also coincides with the final day of the Paris Paralympic Games.

Despite his retirement, Miller said he would continue to be actively involved in sports through advocacy, coaching, and motivational speaking engagements.

“I’ll miss the buzz of competing, the thrill of catching a great throw, and the camaraderie among teammates, support staff, and competitors," he added.

"However, nothing lasts forever, and I’m excited to channel my energy into fresh challenges.”

Miller plans to hold a celebration event at St James’ Park in Newcastle in September, with proceeds going to SMILE Through Sport.

