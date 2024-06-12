Six people have now been arrested after a 15-year-old died in a collision in Newcastle.

The incident happened on Stamfordham Road, in West Denton, at 1.14am on Monday 10 June.

Northumbria Police said a Mazda car had been travelling in the area when it raised the suspicions of a police patrol car and made off.

The police vehicle turned around and followed at a distance.

A short pursuit took place but the police car lost sight of the Mazda, the force said.

Moments later it was found to have left the road and hit road signage. No other vehicles were involved.

A 15-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries while a 16-year-old boy remains in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Northumbria Police said five boys - aged 14, 15 and three 16-year-olds - have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All have been bailed.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has also been bailed.

Following standard practice with incidents of this nature, a referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young person has sadly lost their life.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely difficult time, and they are currently being supported by our specially-trained officers.

“A full investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are asking anyone with information that may assist us to come forward.

“We would also ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could impact the investigation."

Anyone who has any information should visit the force website here or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240610-0029.

