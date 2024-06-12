Two men accused of felling the famous Sycamore Gap tree and allegedly causing more than £620,000 of damage will appear before a crown court judge.

Daniel Graham, 38, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 31, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are accused of causing £622,191 worth of damage to the much-photographed tree.

They are also accused of causing £1,144 worth of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the falling tree when it was felled overnight on 28 September 2023.

Both the tree and the wall were said to belong to the National Trust.

The Sycamore Gap tree was hailed as one of the most photographed in the country before it was felled. Credit: PA

Graham entered pleas of not guilty, while Carruthers entered no plea, when they appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court last month.

District Judge Zoe Passfield declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Newcastle Crown Court, saying: “This case is too serious to be heard in the magistrates’ court.”

She granted the pair unconditional bail ahead of the crown court appearance on Wednesday 12 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...