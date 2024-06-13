A football club has plans to reinstate its women's team just days after a decision to axe it.

Thornaby FC's decision to drop its female teams was met with a public backlash this week, with six members of its committee resigning as a result.

A majority of members on the committee at Thornaby FC had voted to remove the club's under 7s, under 8s, under 10s, under 11s, under 15s, threatening to leave about 100 players without a club.

However, in an announcement today, Thornaby FC said it has announced Alison McGee as it's new chief executive, pending financial due diligence checks.

She said: “We have been around this fantastic club for the last couple of years and this next chapter is an exciting prospect to be part of.

“There is so much potential for men and women together, girls and boys, one club. Having been a regular at Thornaby FC Women in recent times and formed some strong relationships, I’m excited to start this role with the aim of taking the club forward.

“We want to unite everyone to achieve positive results for the men and women – and the local community.

"I’d like to thank the previous board and committee members, and volunteers, who have put in a lot of hard work over the years to lay fantastic foundations and we want to reach the next level of football at Thornaby FC.”

Chairman Garry Morris said: “The last week has been challenging for all concerned. However, we will now take all the positives that have come from the turmoil, use it for good and focus on a positive future not only for our female squads but all associated with Thornaby FC.

“We can start to plan for the future growth, success and prosperity of the club both on and off the pitch. We are aware of the huge media attention that has been caused by the events of the last week and we would now ask everyone to show their support and get behind us as we transition to an exciting future for Thornaby FC.”

Thornaby FC Women’s co-managers Abbey Lyle and Claire Streeter have issued this statement: “We want to shine a positive light and we are proud of the football community for standing by us on this.

“We are excited about what is to come and we want to look ahead. We would love for the club to hit new levels and look to the future. We want to move forward with the men’s team - hoping to develop a pathway for the boys in the near future.”

